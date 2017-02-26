PR-B Community Education classes listed

• Hand Print Art: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Using only your fingers and hand, choose a pattern to make a creature. Paint your paper-mache sculpture from previous classes here. Instructor is Mary Jo Litke.

• Sensational Shapes: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Use shapes big and small of all colors to make art. Instructor is Amber Haegele.

• "Greater Tuna" auditions: 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 (also by appointment), Pine River-Backus High School Choir Room 74. Fee: Free.

Join a production about the fictitious town of Tuna, located in west Texas about halfway between San Angelo and Hell. Though the action takes place in the early 1980s, nothing has changed since then. Rehearsals will be potentially Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with performances at 7 p.m. May 5 and 6 and 2 p.m. May 7. Casting call is for two to 12 performers from grade 10 to adult with a focus on males, though all are welcome. Director will be Isaac Anderson.

• Maple Syrup Basics: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus, Pine River. Fee: $8 per session.

Those who wonder how this magical liquid is made can join Jim Chamberlin to learn what the process entails from sugar bush management through tapping, collection and equipment to the enjoyment of the end product. Attendees will learn tips and tricks from a maple syrup steward.

• Archery Starting on Fridays: Call Community Education for more details.