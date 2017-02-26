Birthing classes to be offered Thursdays in Crosby

The series of comprehensive and interactive classes are designed for mothers and fathers and/or their labor support person. They are an opportunity to get to know other expectant parents as well as a chance to practice birthing skills.

The first class covers developing trust in your birth, empowerment, your desires for your birth, overview of labor and delivery, optimal fetal positioning, and how labor can begin. The second class includes information on active labor and transition, professional labor support, obstetrical interventions, and comfort measures.

Class three covers planning for birth, pushing techniques, delivery, third stage labor, skin to skin, and the first hour after delivery. The final class in the series is about packing for your birth, newborn appearance and behavior, postpartum recovery, postpartum adjustment, and a tour of the birthing center.

Women must register by the fifth or sixth month of pregnancy. For more information, call 218-546-4350.