Student and community artists will have visual arts displays in the high school gym. Performing artists, dancers and musicians will be on the stage in the high school theater. There will be a food concession area as well.

Community artists are invited to set up exhibits or to perform. To arrange for an art display table or area, call Molly Wiste at 218-568-9252. Performance artists should call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200 to reserve a place on the stage schedule.

The Festival of the Arts was started in 1982 and has grown throughout the years showcasing the artistic talent in the Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Crosslake area.

Protection on the Internet

Join Carver Wahlstrom, Pequot Lakes High School information technology specialist, for a session on internet protection from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the high school.

Learn about antivirus, safe internet browsing, avoiding pop-ups and social engineering. Bring your own device if you have it. Students will have one-on-one instruction.

Cost is $10.

Pre-register by calling Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.