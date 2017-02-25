Registration open for March 4 Polar Plunge in Breezy Point

Funds raised benefit more than 8,200 Special Olympics Minnesota athletes as they train, compete and transform themselves and their communities. Last year, more than 325 people took the plunge in Breezy Point and raised about $79,000

Check-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 4. Register online at plungemn.org. Participants may plunge as individuals or in teams. They are encouraged to wear unique and outrageous costumes. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75. Bring pledges, as well as shoes and towels, to the plunge.

For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org.