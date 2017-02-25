A representative from the animal shelter in Baxter had said it was being inundated with cats overall and could no longer afford to take in all the stray cats from Nisswa because it has become financially overwhelming.

Police chief Craig Taylor and city clerk Laurie Hemish told the council they haven't seen a big issue with stray cats or stray dogs in Nisswa. They said "Nisswa" covers a wide area, and cats being taken to HART may, in fact, not really be from the Nisswa city limits.

Marty Johnson attended the meeting to tell the council about the Babinski Foundation Animal Shelter, a 25,000-square-foot facility that recently opened on County Road 29, about six miles off Highway 371 in rural Pequot Lakes.

The shelter is self-funded through the Babinski Foundation, which was started by the late Don Babinski, of Nisswa. There is no charge for the foundation to take in stray dogs or cats, or for people to adopt them. The facility has a capacity of 100 cats and 100 dogs, plus a surgical facility, and it has partnered with a veterinary facility.

The foundation does not offer a pickup service and is not looking to get into the dog catcher business, Johnson said.

The city has a contract with animal control officer Don Hannahs to pick up stray dogs, but not cats, and take them to HART. The city pays a monthly fee for the service, plus time and mileage for Hannahs. Nisswa has a contract with HART to impound dogs, but not cats.

According to the Babinski Foundation website, the foundation is currently taking in stray animals and pets that owners drop off. People can call the foundation at 218-568-7387 to schedule an appointment, or visit the website and click on "Schedule Appointment" to select a time to visit the shelter.

To see what animals are available at the shelter, visit the website and click on "cats" or "dogs" under the "Our Animals" tab.