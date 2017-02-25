The film probes into struggles of family life over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through insights from authors and brain scientists, solutions emerge on how we can empower youth to best navigate the digital world.

The film explores, not only the impact of screen time on children, but also offers solutions on how to help them find a balance.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the film beginning at 6:30 p.m. The documentary is one hour and six minutes long.

Attendees must register in advance. For more information or to register, visit www.njpa.co/EdSolCourses.

A trailer for the film is available at www.njpa.co/Screenagers.