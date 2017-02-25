Soft spots happen expectantly when the frost begins to soften up the soil beneath the road. The softening can create humps, dips, potholes or even roadway blow outs. The Crow Wing County Highway Department advises motorists try to avoid hitting these areas by being aware of these conditions and driving at safe speeds.

Motorcyclists will be out riding with the warmer temperatures. Remember the roadways may still have sand in areas from the winter's snow and ice control efforts. The sand, mainly on curves and at intersections, can contribute to a motorcycle's tires losing traction with the road. When in a vehicle, watch for motorcyclists.

Bicyclists and pedestrians will also be using the roadways more. Be on the lookout while driving. People riding a bike or out walking should wear highly visible clothing.

Events such as parades and shows have many people present and can contribute to roadway congestion. Be aware of additional hazards in these areas.

Obey all laws and drive for the road conditions present. Don't drive distracted or under the influence.

Contact the Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 with questions regarding this information.