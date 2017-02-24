Army Corps updates camping reservation policy

All six Corps Mississippi Headwaters campgrounds are now 100 percent reservable during the peak season, which is generally the summer months.

These campgrounds include Leech Lake, near Federal Dam; Winnibigoshish Lake, near Deer River; Pokegama Lake, near Grand Rapids; Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor; Cross Lake, in Crosslake; and Gull Lake, in East Gull Lake.

Camping reservations can be made up to six months in advance and can be made for as little as one night and as many as 14 nights within a 30-day period at each location. Reservations and availability inquiries for campsites and day-use picnic shelters can be made at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.

Some locations may offer same-day registration if vacancies are available.