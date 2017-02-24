Ruud appointed to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board
State Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, has been appointed to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB).
"It's an honor to be appointed to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board," Ruud said. "The IRRRB covers over 30,000 constituents in my district, and I look forward to the opportunity of working with my fellow legislators to increase economic development at home and throughout Senate District 10."
The IRRRB is an economic development agency focused on business, community and workforce development in northeastern and central Minnesota. It provides funding, including low or no interest loans and grants for businesses relocating or expanding in the region. Additionally, a variety of grants are available to local units of government, education institutions and nonprofits that promote workforce development and sustainable communities.
The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation service area encompasses 13,000 square miles in northeastern and central Minnesota, representing 49 cities, 129 townships and 15 school districts.