The IRRRB is an economic development agency focused on business, community and workforce development in northeastern and central Minnesota. It provides funding, including low or no interest loans and grants for businesses relocating or expanding in the region. Additionally, a variety of grants are available to local units of government, education institutions and nonprofits that promote workforce development and sustainable communities.

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation service area encompasses 13,000 square miles in northeastern and central Minnesota, representing 49 cities, 129 townships and 15 school districts.