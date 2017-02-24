This family-friendly event has activities for all ages, including mad science theater shows, a book walk, a balloon artist, glitter eyes, crazy hair, face painting, adult tricycle racing, a Minecraft competition, a robotics circuit, raffles and food vendors.

New activities this year include inflatables, paintballing and an Earth balloon, which is a 20-foot balloon that uses satellite images to provide a flawless representation of the Earth. There will be 15-minute presentations on various topics, such as climate change and plate tectonics.

Carnival chair Laura Leckband said adults as well as children can enjoy the Earth balloon. Other entertainment for parents and adults is the opportunity for discussion about technology after the recent viewing of the documentary "Screenagers" at Pequot Lakes High School. Parents will be able to talk about the influence of technology on their kids and view clips from the film.

Admission for the carnival is $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Children ages 4 and under get in for free. Advance wristbands can be bought until March 3 at Schaefer's Foods in Nisswa, Lake Country Crafts and Cones in Crosslake, and Lakes Latte, SuperAmerica and Supervalu in Pequot Lakes.

The carnival is sponsored by local businesses, so most of the money goes directly to Pequot Lakes Schools. Last year's carnival raised $8,200.

Volunteers are still needed to help the day of the carnival. Those interested can sign up at https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10c0f48a5a72aabf58-pequot1.