Orders being taken for SWCD tree, plant sale

Trees such as native pine, spruce, balsam, cedar and tamarack are available, along with various flowers, seeds and tree protectors.

The deadline for ordering is Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Crow Wing SWCD accepts cash, check and credit card payments for orders.

All plants, trees and seeds must be picked up from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 4; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 5; or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 6, at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd.

For more information, visit www.crowwingswcd.org, email tasha.lauer@crowwingswcd.org or call the SWCD at 218-828-6197.