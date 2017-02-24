Search
    Looking Back - Feb. 24, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 1:33 p.m.

    40 years ago, Feb. 24, 1977

    A record number of spectators and 10 race cars turned out for the jalopy races in Fifty Lakes on Feb. 20.

    (Headline) City council reminds dog owners of Pequot Lakes leash law

    30 years ago, Feb. 26, 1987

    (Photo) Winning first prize in the Junior Division at the "Cheerleading Challenge" was the team of Nicosia Hallbeck, Tiffany McClure, Heather Stanley, Nancy Malecha and Melissa Heuberger.

    (Headline) Indian girls end record-setting season at 16-2

    20 years ago, Feb. 27, 1997

    (Headline) Pequot graduate Mark Kennedy on Governor's Academic Excellence Foundation

    (Headline) Golf legend Arnold Palmer to design new area course: Developers eye Breezy-Pelican site for 'world class' facility

    10 years ago, Feb. 22, 2007

    (Headline) Rural Brainerd man dies Friday in Gull Lake snowmobiling accident

    (Headline) East Gull Lake man cited for supporting wife in her battle with breast cancer: Bruce Buxton receives Co-Survivor Award

    (Photo) DuWayne "Sonny" Schmidt, formerly of Pequot Lakes, is crowned prince of Whispering Pines in Pine River.

    - Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer

