Seasonal load restrictions announced

Spring weight restrictions for the North-Central Frost Zone (north of Highways 210 and 18 in Crow Wing County) have not yet been announced, but due to conditions, some roads within the zone were to be posted Tuesday, Feb. 21. These roads include: County State Aid Highway 36 east of Highway 6 to Aitkin County line, County Roads 105, 106, 111 and 141, and Spruce Grove Road.

Minnesota Statute 169.87 establishes weight restrictions. The weight on any single axle shall not exceed five tons on any unpaved street or highway, or 10 tons on a paved street or highway unless posted otherwise between the dates set by the commissioner of transportation.

An interactive map of Crow Wing County spring load restrictions may be viewed at:

A" target="_blank">mn-crowwingcounty2.civicplus.com/156/Oversize-Loads-Weight-Restrictions. A printable Crow Wing County road map showing spring load restrictions may be viewed at: