Older Americans Act funds to aid seniors in area counties

The funds will be used to provide legal advice, counseling and representation in court and administrative hearings. There is no cost for these services.

Those who are 60 years or older and live in Cass County can get help with legal problems involving Medicare, Social Security, eviction or other housing problems, public benefits, food support and fuel assistance, family law issues, nursing home problems, home care services, powers of attorney, health care directives and debt collection.

No help is provided for criminal matters, wills, estate planning or real estate transactions.

Seniors can call the St. Cloud office of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid toll free at 1-888-360-2889 for help scheduling an appointment.

Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid accepts contributions for the legal services, but contributions are not required to receive legal help.