The council also approved the classification and intended sale of tax forfeited land, and amended the planning and zoning fee schedule to remove demolition permits.

The council heard comments from planning commission members and Bob Sullivan, owner of Wendy's, regarding the dynamic display signs. Sullivan said he thought the signs would support and improve the character of Nisswa and would be used tastefully. Tom Groen, planning commission chair, shared how the commission developed the guidelines.

Woody Haecker spoke against dynamic display signs, saying they would detract from Nisswa's character.

City engineer

After interviewing three firms as potential city engineer, the council rehired Widseth Smith Nolting (WSN) for a two-year contract on a 4-1 vote.

The council had interviewed WSB & Associates; Bolton & Menk, of Baxter; and WSN, of Baxter. The city had been contracting with WSN, and the council indicated an interest in hiring a local firm.

Council member Don Jacobson cast the "no" vote, but said his heart wasn't in it because while he preferred Bolton & Menk, in part because of lower rates, he did also like WSN.

Mayor Fred Heidmann said he supported a change, and he cited references who were impressed with Bolton & Menk. Technically, he didn't vote, saying after the meeting that the mayor doesn't have to vote unless it's to break a tie. However, not voting is an understood "yes" vote, city clerk Laurie Hemish said, which is why the council vote was recorded as 4-1.

Council member Ross Krautkremer said he was in favor of staying with WSN, noting he talked to city staff in Pequot Lakes, which also has WSN as city engineer.

Council member John Ryan said the city would win no matter what, as all three were great firms.

And council member Gary Johnson wasn't at the interviews, but said he relied on what staff says. Tom Blomer, public works supervisor, and Brent Jones, planning and zoning administrator, both indicated they were comfortable with WSN, Johnson said.

Park and recreation

The city received more than 40 applications for the park and recreation director position, and council members Johnson and Krautkremer reviewed them and narrowed the candidates.

They were to meet again Thursday, Feb. 16, with committee members who will conduct interviews to narrow the candidates further.

Johnson said the applications included strong candidates with good backgrounds. Nisswa's park and recreation director resigned earlier in February.

The city will publish upcoming park and recreation classes in the Brainerd Community Education guide.

Public safety

In January, police had 38 agency assists and 266 calls for service; issued eight criminal citations, 29 driving citations and 165 warnings; made 11 arrests; and had eight medicals and three alarms.

Firefighters responded to 19 medicals, two car accidents, one house fire, one vehicle fire and one gas leak for a total of 24 runs.

In other business Feb. 15, the council:

• Approved an agreement with the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. for $1,950 as budgeted.

• Discussed video recording city council meetings for the public to view online. The council will borrow a camera from Mike Hills with Community Sound and Security to see how it works.