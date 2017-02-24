Vehicle traffic to be restricted for Eelpout Festival

Event and participant safety is the No. 1 priority. Vehicle traffic on Walker Bay during the event scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 23-26, will be prohibited with the following noted exceptions:

• Leech Lake Walker Bay area vehicle traffic will be restricted to snowmobiles and class one and two all-terrain vehicles. No other motorized vehicle traffic will be allowed from noon Friday, Feb. 24, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

• All vehicles must be removed from the ice by noon Friday, Feb. 24. Map of the restricted area will be posted on the sheriff's office website, Facebook and the event's website.

Violators will be issued citations and towed from the lake during this period. This closure is pursuant to Minnesota Statute 86B.