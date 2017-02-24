Several landings, including on Leech Lake, are reported to be in poor condition.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted with a full size pickup that dropped its front end into quickly eroding ice at the Walker City Park landing, a popular and heavily travelled landing on Leech Lake. There were no injuries associated with the event and the pickup was removed.

The area has been barricaded and taped off.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office urges extreme caution while traversing on area lakes as it is getting reports of large ice cracks opening up, and to monitor landings closely as conditions are quickly changing.

Warm temperatures and rain were forecasted this week, and the sheriff's department will continue to monitor the situation.