North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies (Feb. 25)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
North Dakota
Karla Diane Culp, Minot, Chapter 7
Bernard W. Powell and Marquetta J Powell, Harvey, Chapter 7
Arthur Gene Jones, Minot, Chapter 7
Irene K. Mitchell and Dennis L. Mitchell, Bowman, Chapter 7
Clinton L. Strietzel, Belcourt, Chapter 7
Jason R. Stenehjem and Jade C. Stenehjem, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Mark Donald Simenson, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Roxanne E Deaven, Minot, Chapter 7
Mark T. Biggerstaff, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Robert D. Wayne Ralph and Jessica Sue Ralph, Williston, Chapter 7
Courtney Brenton Lyons, Minot, Chapter 7
Sara M. Bender, Fessenden, Chapter 7
Timothy Ryan Sellers and Rachel Elizabeth Sellers, O'Fallon, Mo., Chapter 7
McM Inc., St. Thomas, Chapter 7
Jesse W Hennessy and Christina L Hennessy, Minot, Chapter 7
Francis A Herda and Lisa M. Herda, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Terry D. Quammen, Webster, Chapter 7
Kathryn Kennedy, Fargo, Chapter 7
Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Sheldon E. Bolstad and Deborah J. Bolstad, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7
Lisa Renee Wiegert, Alexandria, Chapter 7
Leroy J Golden And Carrie L Golden, Parkers Prairie, Chapter 13
Sara M Jirik, Alexandria, Chapter 7
Brian J Schmidt And Nikki J Schmidt, Alexandria, Chapter 7