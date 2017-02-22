Pine River: City's criminal prosecution may end in March

In December, the council started discussing the possibility of Lundrigan's resignation, which would save the city in legal fees, at that time estimated between $12,000 and $20,000. Instead of legal fees, the county was discussing prosecution in exchange for a percentage of fines collected. The catch was that the county would only agree to prosecute if Lundrigan resigned first.

Lundrigan said he would resign if there was a guarantee the city would save money. The council directed Lundrigan and Police Chief Paul Sand to get more information from the county concerning possible contract stipulations.

The council brought it back to discussion in February after the specific contracts had been reviewed. Lundrigan will continue to serve as city attorney in other capacities, including in civil lawsuits, but criminal prosecution will pass to the county.

In other business Feb. 14, the council:

• Scheduled two public hearings for 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. March 14 to discuss two street vacating discussions.

• Approved hiring a new deputy clerk to fill the position vacated by Terri Dabill upon her promotion to city clerk.

• Scheduled city wide clean-up days May 8 and 9.

• Approved a request for a revolving loan for the new owners of the former Cottage Cafe.

• Approved a Lakes Area Mat Rats raffle application.

• Approved reservation of Forbes Park campsites for the Sept. 7-10 annual historical rendezvous.