Crow Wing's Erickson named Auditor of the Year
The Minnesota Association of County Officers named Deborah Erickson, Crow Wing County administrative services director, as Auditor of the Year at the annual MACO conference held Feb. 6-10 in Bloomington.
Awards are presented annually to an outstanding auditor, treasurer and recorder of the year. Officers receiving awards are voted in by their peers.
Erickson previously served Crow Wing County as auditor and auditor-treasurer before being named administrative services director. She was noted for her efforts representing Crow Wing County, as well as for her service to MACO as the chair of the election committee.