Fiery crash kills Pequot Lakes man

Pequot Lakes Police Sgt. Chad Turcotte said Goff was northbound on Highway 371 when his Ford truck hit a concrete barrier on the right side, sending him into the southbound lane where he collided with the semitrailer. Fuel from the semi set both trucks on fire.

The semi driver, Daniel Jackson, 60, of Hackensack, was not injured.

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Erik Klang said this was one of the worst crashes he has seen in awhile.

"It's a sad crash, the way it happened," he said. "Death is tragic, but when the death is like that it's a lot worse."

The Pequot Lakes Police Department, the Pequot Lakes and Nisswa fire departments, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. The State Patrol had a district investigator, a crash reconstruction specialist, a commercial vehicle inspector and two road troopers on the scene.

Despite the ongoing construction on Highway 371, Klang said the fiery crash is the only serious one he has seen on this stretch of highway recently.

"Most of the accidents have been rear-end collisions because of trucks turning off onto roads that weren't there before or areas of the construction zone and they've slid into the back end of another vehicle," Klang said. "But nothing serious."

The Feb. 16 accident resulted in Highway 371 being closed in both directions for several hours.