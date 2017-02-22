Gull Lake Frozen Fore events on tap this weekend

Friday night will feature the fifth annual Frozen Flop, a version of the Polar Plunge that raises money for charities, and the tent party. Both events this year will be held off the ice, one mile north of Hole-in-the-Day Bay on the old flea market lot on the west side of Highway 371. Access to the lot will be marked; participants and the community are asked to access the lot via road by Glynlyon behind the Holiday Station Store.

Registration for the Frozen Flop will begin at 5 p.m., with the flop at 7 p.m. The tent party will feature a bar, food and live music from SOLO and a Prince tribute by Chase & Ovation.

"This is the right choice. We are excited to put on another amazing event to raise funds for local charities," Chris Foy, owner of Ernie's on Gull and member of Gull Lake Promotions, said about moving events off the ice because of weather conditions.

"With the change in location we are happy to continue with this amazing event, knowing we are putting the safety of everyone first," said Sarah Smith, marketing and special events coordinator. "The Frozen Flop has always been unique as it is held under the tent, and this year will be no exception and even more unique with a large bin already being painted and getting ready for the big jump."

Saturday will feature a pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at Sherwood Forest with donations going to Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area. Saturday also features the golfing event, where participants can hop on free shuttles or drive their snowmobiles or vehicles to play nine holes of winter golf at nine locations around Gull Lake: Ernie's, Cragun's, Jake's, Sherwood Forest, Cowboy's, Bar Harbor, Zorbaz on Gull, Grand View Lodge and the tent. A digital scavenger hunt will take place at the same time.

The tent party kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday with a bar, food and live music by YNOTT and Steele River Band.

Sunday's Food Fest will cap off the weekend. The event at the tent features a variety of local dining options. Each restaurant offers its best dishes in a taste competition for best flavors in the area.

Proceeds from the weekend go to Confidence Learning Center and Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area. The 2016 event raised $45,000 for those two charities.