Seminar on GERD set Feb. 28 in Crosslake

Dr. Tim LeMieur, a specialist with the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center, will provide an overview of the latest advances in diagnostics and treatment for GERD, including the LINX Reflux Management System available only at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and two other places in the state. Center professionals will also be available to discuss testing and procedures.

GERD is caused by a weak valve that allows acid, bile and stomach contents to flow back from the stomach into the esophagus, creating heartburn and often causing damage to the lining of the esophagus. In addition to heartburn, GERD sufferers experience regurgitation, hoarseness, persistent cough, asthma, bad breath, sleep disturbance and tooth erosion.

"Medications can help with the symptoms, but do not address the actual cause of GERD, the weak sphincter," said LeMieur. "If someone finds themselves having symptoms despite taking medication, or if they develop new symptoms or night time reflux, it's time to get a thorough evaluation."

A complimentary dinner will be provided at the seminar. Registration is requested by calling 218-545-2876 or 844-200-BURN (2876). For more information, visit mnheartburn.org.