Great River Strings art contest focuses on 'time'

Each entrant should create an artistic statement that shows how people internalize, distinguish themselves and communicate the concept of time.

All entries will be displayed at the Great River Strings concert, Time Versus Eternity, April 22 and 23, and will remain on public display for one month.

The deadline for submissions is March 31. Entries can be dropped off at the Jaques Art Center, located at 121 Second St. N.W., in Aitkin.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places, along with a few honorable mentions.

For questions, call Mary Aulie at 218-839-1085 or Lynn Foote at 218-678-3034.