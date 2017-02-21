Nisswa Garden Club to meet Feb. 23

Jennifer Knutson, a Crow Wing County University of Minnesota Extension master gardener, will present the program titled "Miniature Gardening." Coordinator is Jill Macnamera, and hosts are Ginger Hustvedt and JoAnn Weaver.

Non-members with an interest in gardening are welcome. For lunch reservations, call Marie Boudrye at 218-963-7494.

Program presentation will begin after 1 p.m.

Visit www.nisswagardenclub.org for more information on the club.