Nisswa Garden Club to meet Feb. 23
The Nisswa Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
Social hour and check-in will begin at noon. Ernie's Restaurant will serve lunch at 12:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting.
Jennifer Knutson, a Crow Wing County University of Minnesota Extension master gardener, will present the program titled "Miniature Gardening." Coordinator is Jill Macnamera, and hosts are Ginger Hustvedt and JoAnn Weaver.
Non-members with an interest in gardening are welcome. For lunch reservations, call Marie Boudrye at 218-963-7494.
Program presentation will begin after 1 p.m.
Visit www.nisswagardenclub.org for more information on the club.