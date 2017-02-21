Search
    Nisswa Garden Club to meet Feb. 23

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:35 p.m.

    The Nisswa Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

    Social hour and check-in will begin at noon. Ernie's Restaurant will serve lunch at 12:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting.

    Jennifer Knutson, a Crow Wing County University of Minnesota Extension master gardener, will present the program titled "Miniature Gardening." Coordinator is Jill Macnamera, and hosts are Ginger Hustvedt and JoAnn Weaver.

    Non-members with an interest in gardening are welcome. For lunch reservations, call Marie Boudrye at 218-963-7494.

    Program presentation will begin after 1 p.m.

    Visit www.nisswagardenclub.org for more information on the club.

