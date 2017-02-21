Minnesota State Mankato announces 2016 Fall semester dean's list
MANKATO - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Marilyn Wells.
Among 3,282 students, a total of 812 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,470 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
HOMETOWN, NAME, CLASS, HONOR
Backus
- Coleman Larson, SR, Honor List
Baxter
- Gretah Kangas, JR, Honor List
Brainerd
- Samuel Forde, SR, Honor List
- Ryan Frank, SO, Honor List
Browerville
- Ezequiel Nava, SR, Honor List
Emily
- Marcus Lambert, JR, High Honor List
Grey Eagle
- Mitchell Waldvogel, SO, Honor List
Little Falls
- Nicholas Anderson, JR, Honor List
- Paige Wetzel, SR, Honor List
Long Prairie
- Emily Helen Mettler, SR, Honor List
- Hannah Grace Mettler, SO, Honor List
Pequot Lakes
- Cameron Boller, JR, Honor List
Pierz
- Alyssa Boser, SR, Honor List
Pillager
- Emily Jones, SR, High Honor List
Swanville
- Simone Grittner, SO, Honor List
- Jessica Staricka, SR, High Honor List
Upsala
- Kendra Lange, JR, High Honor List
Verndale
- Sarah Moenkedick, SO, High Honor List
Walker
- Christopher Zimmer, SR, Honor List
West Union
- Kathryn Macey, SR, Honor List