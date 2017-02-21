Search
    Minnesota State Mankato announces 2016 Fall semester dean's list

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:06 a.m.

    MANKATO - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Marilyn Wells.

    Among 3,282 students, a total of 812 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,470 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

    To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

    HOMETOWN, NAME, CLASS, HONOR

    Backus

    • Coleman Larson, SR, Honor List

    Baxter

    • Gretah Kangas, JR, Honor List

    Brainerd

    • Samuel Forde, SR, Honor List
    • Ryan Frank, SO, Honor List

    Browerville

    • Ezequiel Nava, SR, Honor List

    Emily

    • Marcus Lambert, JR, High Honor List

    Grey Eagle

    • Mitchell Waldvogel, SO, Honor List

    Little Falls

    • Nicholas Anderson, JR, Honor List
    • Paige Wetzel, SR, Honor List

    Long Prairie

    • Emily Helen Mettler, SR, Honor List
    • Hannah Grace Mettler, SO, Honor List

    Pequot Lakes

    • Cameron Boller, JR, Honor List

    Pierz

    • Alyssa Boser, SR, Honor List

    Pillager

    • Emily Jones, SR, High Honor List

    Swanville

    • Simone Grittner, SO, Honor List
    • Jessica Staricka, SR, High Honor List

    Upsala

    • Kendra Lange, JR, High Honor List

    Verndale

    • Sarah Moenkedick, SO, High Honor List

    Walker

    • Christopher Zimmer, SR, Honor List

    West Union

    • Kathryn Macey, SR, Honor List
