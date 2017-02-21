Search
    Local students named to University of Northwestern - St. Paul dean's list

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:06 a.m.

    ST. PAUL - The following students were named to the fall 2016 semester Dean's List at University of Northwestern - St. Paul. The Dean's List includes full-time students with a grade point average (GPA) during the semester of 3.65 (out of 4.0) or higher.

    HOMETOWN; NAME, MAJOR(s), HONOR, PARENTS

    Backus

    • Elizabeth G. Downie, Marketing, with Honors, daughter of D.J. Downie

    Breezy Point

    • Hannah K. Gatton, English, with Highest Honors, daughter of Steve & Rebecca Gatton

    Burtrum

    • Megan A. Churchwell, Interdisciplinary Studies, with Highest Honors, daughter of Tim & Peg Churchwell

    Grey Eagle

    • Cody J. Sprenger, Elementary Education, with Honors, son of Chuck & Brenda Sprenger

    Hackensack

    • Sarah S. Dodd, Elementary Education, with Highest Honors, daughter of Sam & Robin Dodd

    Pillager

    • Sarah E. Olsen, Accounting, with Highest Honors, daughter of Kurt & Joan Olsen

    Staples

    • Nicolette R. Edin, Psychology, with Highest Honors, daughter of Randal & Sheila Edin
