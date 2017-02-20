I think our lives can be just as disorganized. We can forget meetings and events because we are so preoccupied with day-to-day demands. I'm guilty of putting things off until tomorrow to start. Then a week has gone by, then a month has gone by, then a year, then I label it "later,"' where it'll be lost forever.

The one lesson we can count on is that tomorrow never comes.

Maybe when things slow down or when I retire I can do that. ... Not exactly a plan of action. The older I get the less important "things" like possessions and money become. We won't be remembered for what we had, but for who we were as a person.

What did you do to make a difference in this world? What do people think of your character? Anything that helps us build a more satisfying life for ourselves and others will be what people remember.

Make a plan today (and put it on your calendar) to do something to make our world a better place to live. Get involved with projects that uplift others. Volunteer for programs that will make a difference in your community, which is where you and your family live.

Doing so will plug you into a network of good people who share your vision. I guarantee you will be happier with yourself when you know you are helping make a positive change in the world.

Share your talents and heart by volunteering at the Pine River-Backus Family Center. Call 218-587-4292 for more information.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.