As part of the University of Minnesota Extension, the CRSDP brings together local talent and resources with University of Minnesota knowledge and seed funding to drive sustainability in four areas: agriculture and food systems, clean energy, natural resources, and tourism and resilient communities.

Central RSDP has an office in Brainerd and is led by a board composed of community and university representatives and executive director Molly Zins.

"The project Idea Brief launches a conversation with the CRSDP by providing a sketch of the project and the community sustainability goals," said board chair Keith Olander. "CRSDP is looking for ideas that partner University of Minnesota faculty or students and communities working together to promote sustainable development in central Minnesota."

In recent years, CRSDP has supported successful projects such as creation of a community garden and hands-on classroom in Native American culture, traditional growing and harvesting practices; development of a framework for building community solar gardens in the region; conservation plans to protect a deep, clear lake that provides critical habitat; and creation of a community-led design plan for a regional park.

CRSDP is one of five Regional Partnerships across Greater Minnesota that connect local communities and citizens with University of Minnesota resources. Each of the five Regional Partnerships is citizen-driven, building community-university collaboration to create new opportunities and solve challenges in Greater Minnesota.