The $425,377 grant will be given out between January 2017 and December 2018.

With this grant, Lakewood plans to focus on the implementation of a new dining room process, which will give residents a more "at home" feel when dining.

"This grant allows us the freedom to explore options for improving our meal service to residents without having cost restrictions," said Jill Heinen, Lakewood director of nutrition services. "The ultimate goal is to provide a meal service that satisfies all residents' needs."