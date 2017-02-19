Crow Wing Power offers Impact Grant

Applicants must show that this one-time grant would have a major impact for their project, organization or community. The organization needs to show that it has a history of success, or if a start-up project, the business plan must be strong and show large community support. Projects that focus on human health and well-being will be given additional consideration.

Operation Round-Up is funded by participating members of Crow Wing Power who allow the cooperative to round up their electric bills to the nearest whole dollar. The additional change is pooled and distributed quarterly to local community programs.

To qualify for an application, contact Char or Jolene at Crow Wing Power at 218-829-2827 or 1-800-648-9401. Applications must be submitted by March 31.