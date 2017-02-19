With the merger of the Pine River and Backus schools in 1991, those trophies were put into storage. Where they were was a mystery, until now.

"When you went to school in Backus and then we joined with Pine River, that always went through my mind," said Backus alumnus Butch Lodin. "What happened to everything?"

Lodin was a 1960 Backus School graduate and an athlete with the football, baseball and basketball teams. He recalls losing a football championship his senior year, though his team was supposed to win a runner-up trophy. He is only one of many alumni contemplating the old trophies. The question has even been a matter discussed in the city council chambers where photos of the school's graduating classes hang.

"The reason we want the trophies is we want them to display them in here," said Backus City Council member Rae Borst. "They were specific to Backus School, and we assumed that when the school closed and they were taken out of the showcase, they went to Pine River. We thought that they should be here."

Borst said she had talked about finding the trophies with former city clerk Jeff Turk and then later with council member Karl Flier, who is also director of buildings and grounds at Pine River-Backus School.

Since that time, another former Wolverine had decided to hunt down a trophy for the reunion of the 1976 class.

"We were conference champions in basketball my senior year," said Terry Holden, of Backus. "I was talking to one of the guys and kind of got to thinking about the trophy. We said we hadn't seen it in decades so it would be cool to have it and get a picture with all the guys for our class reunion. That's how it got started."

Holden is a coach with Pine River-Backus School and works closely with activities director Randy Schwegel. Using that connection, he tracked down that '76 championship trophy, but the thought of the remaining trophies in storage stuck with him.

"I wanted to bring them back," Holden said. "I thought about it off and on for quite a while. After I went in there and got ours I just called Randy and said, 'I want the rest of them.'"

Holden said he thought the trophies should be somewhere that Backus residents, particularly alumni, could see them.

It was September and he had no clue what he had gotten himself into. Holden started by gathering the 106 trophies in storage, and then discovered that some Pine River trophies were mixed in. Separating them out wasn't be simple, however, since they were not all clearly marked. So he did research.

"I had a lot of annuals. I found a few others from Backus alumni, and then Michelle (Holden) found out that the school had a lot of both Backus and Pine River," Holden said. "She brought me home annuals for six days in a row. The Pine River annuals helped me out a bunch in addition to finding a few additional ones I didn't have access to."

When he had learned all he could from the annual yearbooks, Holden turned to local alumni and newspaper archives.

"I didn't know what time Pine River got out of the Long Bow (Conference)," Holden said. "If I would have known that immediately it would have saved me a lot of time. They were out of the Long Bow in 1950, and if I had known that it would have saved me a lot of time."

Some answers were found in the Pine River Journal archives at the Pine River Depot, but the search didn't end until he brought his research to the Walker Pilot newspaper office. In January, detailed sports coverage in the old Cass County newspaper answered all of his remaining questions, except what to do with the trophies.

Of the many trophies, some were damaged and others were virtually unmarked. Holden repaired those that needed it and brought some to an engraver to be marked for future records. His hunt for information from Backus alumni had also helped him to find a place to put the trophies on display. It needed to be a place that was highly visible, especially to local alumni, which was also the reason he didn't consider city hall as the best option.

"He wanted to see if the Legion would take them," Lodin said. "I said, 'I think I have a perfect spot for them at the senior center.' A lot of the people who come in are Backus graduates from years ago. To walk in and see those trophies, I thought that would be the place to put them."

With that, arrangements were made to build shelves to display approximately 75 trophies.

"My goal was all the varsity stuff, the top two to three of invitational tournaments and then anything one-two in conference or anything at all in district or subdistrict trophies," Holden said.

The trophy display could be available to the public before March, and the trophies will officially be back in Wolverine territory.

"I will be (excited) to see them," Borst said. "That's awesome."

"I would like to say all the graduates of Backus should come out to the senior center and see what's there," Lodin said. "I think it will surprise a lot of people."

Borst and other Backus residents are still looking for more historical objects relating to their small town. At the top of the list of missing items are several framed photos of Backus graduating classes which were once hung outside of the school gymnasium. The 1982 and 1983 graduating classes are missing, though 1984 and all previous years are accounted for. In addition, there are no photos from 1985 to 1991 when the schools merged. It is uncertain if the later years had photos of the graduating classes. Borst and other concerned parties are also looking for historical photographs of the city or any other items of historical significance.