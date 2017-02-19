Franken to visit Nisswa ice fishing derby today

Nisswa Fishing Derby

At 12:30 p.m., Sen. Franken will be at the Nisswa Fire Department to meet quickly with Fire Department members and thank them for their volunteer service. From there, he will travel with Fire Department personnel to nearby Nisswa Lake for the Fishing Derby, held to raise funds for the volunteer department. On the lake, Sen. Franken will greet derby participants and event organizers.

Farm Meeting in Onamia

At 3:30 p.m., Sen. Franken will hold a Kitchen Table meeting with a several Central Minnesota farmers in Onamia the to hear their concerns over the current difficulties in the farm economy and discuss what they’d like to see in the next Farm Bill. With one in five Minnesota jobs connected to Agriculture, the meeting is one of several similar meetings Sen. Franken and his office will hold across the state in the coming months as Congress prepares to debate the next Farm Bill.