A total of 17 units attended, and it was held and hosted by the Brainerd American Legion Family.

Sixth District President Theresa Rudnicki presided over the conference. Committee chairmen gave reports throughout the morning. A joint session was held in the afternoon with the Legion and Sons of the American Legion.

A silent auction was held during the day, and $698 was raised for the Auxiliary Emergency Fund. The conference concluded with the benediction and retirement of colors.