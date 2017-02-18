Hackensack Legion Auxiliary members attend district conference
Diana Slinkard, Shirley Frederick, Linda Becker and Donna Loechler represented Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 at the Sixth District Mid-Winter Conference on Jan. 28.
A total of 17 units attended, and it was held and hosted by the Brainerd American Legion Family.
Sixth District President Theresa Rudnicki presided over the conference. Committee chairmen gave reports throughout the morning. A joint session was held in the afternoon with the Legion and Sons of the American Legion.
A silent auction was held during the day, and $698 was raised for the Auxiliary Emergency Fund. The conference concluded with the benediction and retirement of colors.