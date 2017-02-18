Crosslake Community School: Board learns about new website

Jen Miller, technology and assessment coordinator at Crosslake Community School, gave the presentation and informed board members about three types of assessments given to students.

The Northwest Evaluation Association assesses students' current knowledge and growth. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are tested three times a year - fall, winter and spring - and growth goals are set after the fall assessment, which helps teachers target specific areas of learning.

The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment is required by the state of Minnesota. The MCA tests math and reading in grades 3-8, science in grades 5-8 and once in high school, reading in 10th grade and math in 11th grade.

This test is focused on students' growth.

Third is the ACT, which is required to be offered to all high school juniors and any seniors who haven't taken it. This year, students can take the ACT once during a specified school day for free.

Miller also told the board about the school's new website that is in the works. The current website, crosslakekids.org, will turn into a district site, and k8.crosslakekids.org will be the new k-8 site so the grade school can be more separate from the high school. Miller said the new site should be up and running by the end of the month.

The board then discussed certain features it would like to see on the new website.

Board member Kysa Corbett said the site should represent the school's "brand" in terms of color scheme and font and "have some kind of consistency so that no matter where you're at within the site it still looks like Crosslake."

Miller said the blue and green Crosslake Community School logo will be prevalent within the site to help promote that brand.

Other suggestions for the website were to put alerts, such as school cancellations, on the homepage; to put the school's Facebook feed on the homepage so parents who don't have Facebook can stay connected; and to make an online electronic enrollment form so parents don't have to print them out and turn them in by hand.

In other business Monday, the school board:

• Learned current enrollment is at 212 students and has steadily been growing over the last few years.

• Heard a construction update from Director Todd Lyscio, who said plans for the new school building include multipurpose spaces that can be used for both education and community needs.

• Learned that representatives from the Jeffers Foundation, which promotes environmental education, spoke to staff during the last in-service day and provided teachers and students with resources to help the school with its goal of environmental education.

• Heard the National Audubon Society approved Crosslake Community School's re-authorization for a maximum of five years.

• Approved the calendar for the 2017-18 school year, with school beginning after Labor Day and ending before Memorial Day.