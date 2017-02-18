Great River String Ensemble announces spring schedule

Tuesday nights, Feb. 21 and 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, April 4, 11 and 18: Ripple River Strings, 5:45-7 p.m., directed by Jill Lee; and Great River Strings, 7:15-8:45 p.m., directed by Richard Aulie.

Spring concert dates are 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin.

Great River Strings is looking for donations of stringed instruments for players who are trying a new instrument or who may not be able to afford to buy one to play or participate in the Great River Strings.

Violins, violas, cellos, bass and harp instruments are sought. Anyone with an instrument to donate should contact Mary Aulie, Great River Strings co-executive director, at 218-839-1085 or maryaulie@hotmail.com.