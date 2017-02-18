Search
    Driver dies after semi leaves I-94, strikes trees

    By Steve Wagner on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:47 p.m.

    SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A semi driver died Saturday, Feb. 18, when the vehicle he was driving left Interstate 94 and struck trees east of Highway 71 in Stearns County.

    The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash was reported at 7:54 a.m.

    The driver, James Joseph Piefer, 61, of Brooklyn Center, Minn., was traveling west in a 2015 Freightliner when the tractor went off I-94. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

    No other details were immediately available.

