Pequot Lakes: Skateboard park research under way

Research for a skateboard park included an informal poll that middle school principal Michael O'Neil conducted that showed 210 students were interested and excited about the skateboard park idea.

After much discussion and research, the park commission subcommittee asked a skate designer in Minneapolis to make preliminary drawings. He provided five conceptual drawings for $250, which the council agreed Feb. 7 to fund. These drawings will be the basis of discussion for a final design.

Area residents Jill Andersen and Cindy Couture are spearheading the subcommittee.

When asked where the park would be located, Adams said Crosby has a successful skateboard park because it's within view of the police department. She said the Pequot Lakes group has an option to use part of the city hall parking lot for a park.

However, no decisions have been made. Research is under way for a potential park.

Highway 371 signs

On a 4-1 vote, the council agreed to have area metal artist Jeff Kreitz create two city identifier signs to be located at both the north and south ends of the new Highway 371-County State Aid Highway 11 interchange.

Cost is estimated at $10,000-$11,000 per sign. Council member Jerry Akerson was opposed, saying he'd like to consider more options.

The proposed signs are 16 feet tall and 11 feet wide. Other council members liked the vertical aspect and the unique nature of the signs that would require no maintenance. The design shows the Pequot Lakes bobber with the words "Pequot Lakes."

The council also agreed that the blue general service signs leading up to the Highway 371/CSAH 11 interchange will say ""Gas, Diesel, Food and Tourist Information." Options were limited, city administrator Nancy Malecha said.

City maintenance building

The council talked about the city's public works/maintenance department, debating whether the city's public works activities should remain based at city hall or in a new facility.

Part of the discussion centered on whether the city could or should contract for certain services like snow removal.

The council has been researching the idea of a new maintenance facility for months.

To visualize the space needs in the city hall garage, council members toured the area that houses police vehicles, the fire department and public works equipment/vehicles.

At the request of council member Scott Pederson, the council agreed to discuss possible alternative options for snow removal before moving forward with a maintenance facility project. Pederson said when the Highway 371 project is complete, the city will have six more miles of road to maintain starting in 2018.

Pederson and council member Randy Loukota will work with public works supervisor Mike Loven and Malecha on options and considerations. Those ideas will be brought back to the council in March.

Public safety

The council acknowledged Ian Ulrich's resignation from the fire department. Ulrich was with the department for three years.

Council members adopted a resolution to issue and sell a $135,000 General Obligation Equipment Certificate to buy air packs for the fire department.

In January, firefighters had nine calls: chimney fire in Moose Lake Township, strong smell of gasoline in building in Jenkins, traffic control for vehicle accident in Pequot Lakes, RIT team mutual aid/canceled to Crosslake, chimney fire in Loon Lake Township, vehicle accident extrication in Loon Lake Township, mutual aid structure fire in Nisswa, fire alarm reset system in Pequot Lakes, and strong smell of propane in Breezy Point.

Firefighters had seven calls in December: good intent fire alarms in Pequot Lakes (two) and Breezy Point (one), motor vehicle fire/fire out in Breezy Point (two), natural gas leak at meter in Pequot Lakes and a structure fire (garage) in Breezy Point.

Firefighters had 76 calls in 2016.

Officers for 2017 are: fire chief, Tom Nelson; first assistant chief, Bill Rickard; second assistant chief, Mike Schwankl; captain 1, Brian Evenson; captain 2, Daren Nordby; captain 3, Neil Casanova; safety officer, Bob Peterson II; and secretary/treasurer, Bob Peterson I.

The council received annual reports from both the fire and police departments. Police Sgt. Chad Turcotte said 2016 was an odd year without a slowdown of calls, which were up 600 from the previous year.

Summer was busier than recent summers, and Turcotte reported more drug activity with the largest seizure in one traffic stop at over $12,000 in cash.

In other business Feb. 7, the council:

• Approved a scholarship from the National Joint Powers Alliance for $300 for Deb Marty, deputy city clerk, to attend the Minnesota Municipal Clerks Institute the week of May 1.

• Appointed Brian Wallin to the Planning Commission for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2019.