Crosslake: City to condemn properties by Dream Island Bridge

The city needs to obtain easements on both the properties, which are 37703 Dream Island Road and 37696 Dream Island Road, in order to continue with the bridge replacement project. The property owners, however, have not accepted the city's proposed compensation for the easements.

Johanneck Appraisals, LLC appraised the 37703 property, owned by Leonard and Karen Nyholm, at $3,400, and the 37696 property, owned by Jeffrey and Pamela Schwarze, at $27,600.

Jeffrey Schwarze said the amount was not enough and counter offered $45,000.

According to a memo from city engineer Dave Reese, the city now has three options to consider regarding the Schwarze property. It can accept the verbal counteroffer of $45,000; negotiate a third offer; or proceed with the condemnation process.

The Public Works Commission recommended condemnation for both properties, as the Nyholms did not respond to the initial offer.

City attorney Brad Person explained how the condemnation process will work. The city will stick with its appraisals, and the property owners will obtain their own appraisals. A court will then set the final price, which will most likely be between the two appraisals, Person said.

City council member Brad Nelson asked if the city could counter Schwarze's offer instead of going to court, but Public Works Director Ted Strand said he doesn't think a compromise will be reached.

Person added that the issue could be resolved before condemnation is complete if the landowners change their minds.

The council unanimously decided to begin the condemnation process. Council member Gary Heacox was not in attendance.

Also at Monday's meeting, the council gave out the first ever Friends of Crosslake awards.

"We started an initiative called Friends of Crosslake because we recognize that there are many organizations and volunteers and friends who not only give financially but are generous with their time and talents," Mayor Patty Norgaard said.

Park and Recreation Director Jon Henke presented the awards to representatives from the Parks and Library (PAL) Foundation and the Crosslake/Ideal Lions Club. Henke said both groups contribute immensely to the community, and most recently they came together and raised $5,000 to help the Park and Recreation Department buy a new Polaris Ranger to use for trail grooming.

Jess Eide and Joel Knippel, of the PAL Foundation, and Doreen Gallaway, of the Lions Club, accepted the awards.

In other business Feb. 13, the council:

• Tabled the decision to set a workshop to review proposals for the city's official engineering firm. City Administrator Char Nelson will come up with possible dates when all council members are available.

• Accepted a donation for $3,500 from the Crosslake/Ideal Lions Club for fire department equipment.

• Learned the city saved $1,728 in 2016 through Crow Wing Power's municipal meter relief program.

• Appointed Mic Tchida as an alternate to the Public Works Commission and Mark Lindner as an alternate to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Decided to name the new city street, which is between Pioneer Drive and Ostlund Avenue, Heritage Way.

• Learned the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency gave Crosslake a 2016 Wastewater Treatment Facility Operational Award.

• Hired the National Joint Powers Alliance to update the city's comprehensive plan at a cost not to exceed $8,000. A second bid came from Bolton and Menk for $14,000.

• Scheduled the Local Boards of Appeal and Equalization for 10 a.m. Friday, May 5.

• Approved a request from resident Matt Karlson to gain legal access to his property on Big Pine Drive via an existing undeveloped right-of-way.

• Agreed the city attorney will draft agreements to complete right-of-way plats for the Anchor Point Road and Milinda Shores Road projects.

• Learned a work group formed after the Minnesota Design Team project is working to possibly develop a dog park in Crosslake. Henke said the group will hold a public informational meeting sometime in March for residents who have questions.

• Heard that AARP is holding free tax help sessions at the Crosslake Community Center. Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Those interested should call the community center.

Public safety

In January, the Crosslake Police Department responded to 193 incidents, including seven crashes, six animal complaints and one burglary in progress. Police responded to 27 incidents in Mission Township, including three traffic citations and two crashes.

The Crosslake Fire Department responded to 21 calls in January, including one building fire and one gas leak.