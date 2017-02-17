PR-B Community Education classes listed

• Paper Mache Sculptures: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Use newspaper and homemade paste to sculpt an animal and paint it after it has dried. Future community education classes will offer an opportunity to paint sculptures. Instructor is Mary Jo Litke.

• Group Hypnosis to Lose Weight and Stop Smoking: 5:45-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Pine River-Backus High School Media Center. Fee: $50 for one session or $90 for both.

Dr. Fischer, who has 25 years of experience researching and studying techniques to aid in eliminating unhealthy habits, will lead this class. She works extensively with weight control, smoking, stress management, self confidence and other issues.

• Beads: 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

This is a once-a-month opportunity to make items with beads. Instructor is Amber Haegle.

• Carrier Oils and Their Uses and Benefits: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Pine River-Backus High School FACS Room 49. Fee: $10.

Carrier oils are extracted from "fatty" parts of the plant. Typically they are extracted from seeds or nuts. They are rich in emollients and health benefits, and the carrier oil is used to break up the intense concentration of essential oils.

Participants will learn about several kinds of oils, their best use, proper storage, health benefits and why to use one over another. Participants will make a blend or two using oils. Instructor will be Kris Kayser of Stone Woman Herbals.

• Super Special Snow Soiree: 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Hunt Utilities Group resilient living campus. Fee: $8 per family.

Join the Hunt Utilities staff in exploring the "snow-tacular surroundings." Depending on weather conditions, there may be a nature walk, construction of snow forts, snow sculpting, hot chocolate and a bonfire or other snow activities.