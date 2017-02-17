Crow Wing Power distributes Operation Round-Up donations

Operation Round-Up is funded by participating members of Crow Wing Power who allow the cooperative to round up their electric bills to the nearest whole dollar. The additional change is pooled and distributed quarterly.

During its quarterly meeting in January, the Crow Wing Power Community Trust Board donated $59,500 to local community programs. Operation Round-Up funds were distributed to the following projects:

$500 to Trinity Lutheran Church Quilters, Brainerd; $500 to First Lutheran Church Quilters, Little Falls; $2,000 to Salem West, Salem Outreach, Deerwood; $2,500 to University of St. Thomas, Center for Nonprofit Management, St. Paul; $3,500 to Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen, Brainerd; $3,000 to Forestview Middle School, Fuel-Up Program, Brainerd; $1,000 to ISD #482, Day of Caring, Little Falls; $35,000 to 12 area food shelves; $500 to Crow Wing County Licensed Family Childcare, Baxter; $1,500 to Priceless4Purpose, Pequot Lakes; $1,000 to Mount Ski Gull, Nisswa; $1,000 to Minnesota 4-H Foundation, Crow Wing County; $1,500 to Confidence Learning Center, East Gull Lake; $3,000 to Family Safety Network of Cass County, Walker; $500 to Fun Books for Kids, Pequot Lakes; $500 to The Crossing Arts Alliance, Brainerd; $2,000 to Private Cooperative Member Crisis Medical Support.

The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for April 27. Grant forms can be obtained by calling Crow Wing Power at 829-2827 or 1-800-648-9401, or visit www.cwpower.com.

The deadline for grant applications is April 10.