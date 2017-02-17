Deep Portage is topic of Brainerd Audubon talk Feb. 22

Deep Portage is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. In that time, over 250,000 students and visitors have come to study there.

Learn what Deep Portage has to offer groups, organizations, area residents and visitors such as weekly classes, interpretive programs, wildflower garden displays, weekend retreats, summer camps, land use demonstrations and recreation opportunities of birding, hiking, hunting and skiing. Deep Portage also has an indoor climbing wall.

Learn about its energy conservation program by use of various alternative energy sources.

This program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society and is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Pam Perry at pkperry@brainerd.net or the Northland Arboretum at arboretum@brainerd.net.