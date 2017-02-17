Victim of fatal collision identified
The victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision Thursday on Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes has been identified as Dennis Lee Goff.
The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Goff, 60, of Pequot Lakes, was driving a Ford pickup north on Highway 371 when he struck a concrete barrier on the right, went into the southbound lane and collided head-one with a Peterbilt semitrailer. Upon impact of the two vehicles, a fire ignited causing fire damage to both the Ford and the Peterbilt.
Goff, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Peterbilt, Daniel T. Jackson, 60, Hackensack was not injured. The semitrailer was a logging truck that wasn’t loaded.
A portion of Highway 371 near the crash site closed for several hours after the crash as emergency personnel investigated the collisioh. Motorists were rerouted off of the highway to East Twin Lake to Wilderness road, Crow Wing County Road 107 and Olson Road.