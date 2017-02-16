Looking Back - Feb. 16, 2017

(Headline) Pequot Lakes School Board votes $3,035,000 bond issue from election for March 22, 1977; drops swimming pool question from ballot

30 years ago, Feb. 19, 1987

(Photo) A pair of trucks collided Feb. 11 in Jenkins, tearing the cab off a propane truck and tipping a semi and its load of lumber into the ditch next to the Jenkins used car lot.

(Headline) Pine River choir performs in St. Paul, at Capitol

20 years ago, Feb. 20, 1997

Support for a frontage road and a four-lane Highway 210 in Baxter has come from the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

Steve and Helen Anderson, members of the Central Lakes College music faculty, will tour with the Wind Ensemble of St. Cloud State University for a 10-day tour of Mexico.

10 years ago, Feb. 15, 2007

Celine Dobson, a Brainerd High School senior, was crowned the 2007 Miss Nisswa on Friday.

(Headline) Breezy Point officials testify: Alleged violation of open meeting law goes to court

-Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer