Police Blotter - Feb. 16, 2017
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department
BURGLARY: Report on Feb. 8 at 4:08 p.m. of a burglary on County Road 127 in Nisswa.
THEFT: Report on Feb. 8 at 9:11 a.m. of a theft on West Eagle Lake Road in Fifty Lakes.
Breezy Point Police Department
THEFT: Report on Feb. 10 at 10:07 a.m. of a theft on Breezy Point Drive.
Nisswa Police Department
CRASHES: Report on Feb. 10 at 3:17 p.m. of a property damage snowmobile crash on Clark Lake Road.
Report on Feb. 11 at 8:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on Main Street.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
COUNTERFEIT: Report on Feb. 5 at 8:12 p.m. of a male arrested for counterfeit, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles on Veterans Street in Jenkins.
CRASHES: Report on Feb. 7 at 3:25 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Pillsbury Street.
Report on Feb. 10 at 8:42 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 29.
THEFTS: Report on Feb. 7 at 3:14 p.m. of a theft on Olson Street.
Report on Feb. 12 at 8:49 a.m. of a theft on Old Highway 371 in Jenkins.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 12 at 7:17 p.m. of a driver arrested for second-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and West Lake Street.
Cass County Sheriff's Department
CRASH: Report on Feb. 6 at 1:34 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on 48th Avenue in Pine River.