Police Blotter - Feb. 16, 2017

THEFT: Report on Feb. 8 at 9:11 a.m. of a theft on West Eagle Lake Road in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

THEFT: Report on Feb. 10 at 10:07 a.m. of a theft on Breezy Point Drive.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 10 at 3:17 p.m. of a property damage snowmobile crash on Clark Lake Road.

Report on Feb. 11 at 8:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on Main Street.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

COUNTERFEIT: Report on Feb. 5 at 8:12 p.m. of a male arrested for counterfeit, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles on Veterans Street in Jenkins.

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 7 at 3:25 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Pillsbury Street.

Report on Feb. 10 at 8:42 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 29.

THEFTS: Report on Feb. 7 at 3:14 p.m. of a theft on Olson Street.

Report on Feb. 12 at 8:49 a.m. of a theft on Old Highway 371 in Jenkins.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 12 at 7:17 p.m. of a driver arrested for second-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and West Lake Street.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASH: Report on Feb. 6 at 1:34 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on 48th Avenue in Pine River.