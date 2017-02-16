Pequot Lakes School District: Board revises 2016-17 budget

The first variable relates to insurance because of the two storms that hit the district in the summer months.

The first storm caused cosmetic damage to several buildings. Necessary structural repairs have been made and the district will have an excess of funds for the cosmetic repairs.

The second storm caused a retaining wall at Eagle View Elementary School to collapse. The wall has been repaired with the state recouping 75 percent of the cost for repairs.

The second variable pertains to enrollment. The district currently enrolls 34 more students than anticipated, which results in roughly $230,000 in additional revenue that was not anticipated when the budget was created.

Max recommended the district use a portion of general fund revenues as follows: $3,000 increase in the high school and middle school supply budgets, $120,000 to purchase an additional bus and van and $40,000 for technology lab refresh needs. The remaining $60,000 in revenues would then be put into an assigned fund for future technology purchases.

In other action, the board approved the district calendar for the 2017-18 school year. Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, for grades 1-12 and Thursday, Sept. 7, for kindergartners, while the final day of class is scheduled for Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Graduation will be celebrated Friday, May 25, 2018.

The board also agreed to accept 10 donations to the district.

The school board's March work session will occur Monday, March 6, in the school's gathering room, while its regular March meeting will take place Monday, March 13.