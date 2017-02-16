Minn. man killed in head-on collision with semi

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 6:31 a.m. in Sibley Township in Crow Wing County. The State Patrol reported the Pequot Lakes man was driving a 1998 Ford truck north on Highway 371, when it hit a jersey barrier on the right and went across the highway in the southbound lane, hitting a 1998 Peterbilt semitrailer head-on. The semitrailer was a logging truck that wasn't loaded.

The name of the deceased is expected to be released Thursday night, pending notification of family.

The State Patrol reported the Pequot Lakes man did not have his seat belt on.

The driver of the semitrailer, Daniel T. Jackson, 60, Hackensack, was not injured.

A portion of Highway 371 was closed near the crash site Thursday morning as emergency personnel work the scene to investigate the crash.