Haberman correctly spelled "victrola" at the end of round three but tripped over "austenite," which brought the final five back up to battle for the win.

Contestants mastered all fourth-round words, two of which were the crowd-pleasers "emoji" and "higgledy-piggledy," correctly spelled by fifth-grader Christiana Schroeder and eighth-grader Nathan Rankin, respectively.

Schroeder fell in the next round to "dermatology," and "woebegone" took out seventh-grader Julia Stahnke.

Rankin missed "populace" in round six, leaving just Fritz and Haberman to vie for first place.

"Exponentially" and "quarantine" gave Fritz no trouble, while Haberman conquered "stereotype" but fell to "armoire."

The correct spelling of "coniferous" sealed the victory for Fritz, who won a $75 Amazon book voucher and will move on to the Regional Lakes Bee on Thursday, March 2, at the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples. Haberman took home a $50 voucher and will move on as well.

The grade-level contest added another $25 Amazon book voucher to Fritz and Haberman's prizes, as they won in their respective classes. Tabitha Kibwaa joined them by beating out the other sixth-graders, but seventh-graders Lola Eastwood and Annika Schlagel battled fiercely for their class.

After seven back-and-forth rounds, Schlagel shocked everyone by correctly spelling "prestidigitation" to win the seventh-grade title.

Other contestants were: fifth-graders Kelsi Martini and Maeve Rohr; sixth-graders Erin Kempka, Lucas Taylor and Quinn Trottier; and eighth-graders Bryce Fabian, Abigail Gross and Cole Trottier.