Fergus Falls inmate who escaped Tuesday still on the loose

He was still missing on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said.

At about 12:14 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, inmate James Fitzpatrick Helps was on a Sentence to Serve crew when he slipped away unseen and was noticed missing about a minute later.

The crew leader checked the immediate area, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, and then called the Fergus Falls Police Department.

A check of the area did not find Helps.

Helps is not considered a danger to the community.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the Fergus Falls Police Department or the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.