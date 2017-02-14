A new family event will be Skate Da Lake, powered by Minnesota Hockey Camps and Minnewawa Lodge on Clark Lake. Skate around the Clark Lake ice trail, starting at Minnesota Hockey Camps. Cost is $10 per person or $20 per family. A portion of the proceeds will go to Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area. Bring skates and skate guards.

Warm weather prompted cancellation of the snow sculpture contest this year.

A free shuttle will run between the Pickle Factory and Nisswa American Legion from noon to midnight Saturday, Feb. 18. Following is a schedule of events:

Saturday, Feb. 18

10 a.m.-noon: Face painting, balloon animals and craft hosted by Black Bear 4-H Club, Nisswa Chamber Office.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Skate Da Lake, Minnesota Hockey Camps, Clark Lake.

10:30 a.m.: Medallion hunt clue No. 1 of three posted at StoneHouse Coffee. Win $100 cash.

11:45 a.m.: Sign up for wood splitting contest.

Noon: Wood splitting contest in Pickle Factory parking lot. Wood will be auctioned after the contest.

Noon-1 p.m.: Open house and lunch special, Hills Crossing Senior Living next to Nisswa Fire Hall.

12:15 p.m.: Timed scavenger hunt starts; pick up a sheet at the Nisswa Chamber Office.

12:30 p.m.: Storytelling at Turtle Town Books & Gifts.

12:45 p.m.: Medallion hunt clue No. 2 of three posted at Loide Oils & Vinegars.

1 p.m.: Magician show, Hills Crossing Senior Living.

1-5 p.m.: Play cards, Nisswa American Legion (cribbage, 500, rook, hearts).

1-6 p.m.: Indoor bags tournament, Nisswa American Legion (sign up at 1 p.m.; start playing at 1:30 p.m.)

2:15-4:15 p.m.: Surfin' Safari Poker Walk for adults and families. Start at Nisswa Chamber Office for details.

2:45 p.m.: Medallion hunt clue No. 3 of three posted at Big Axe Brewing.

4 p.m.: Meat raffle, Nisswa American Legion.

4 p.m.: If needed, medallion hunt fourth clue posted at Nisswa Chamber Office.

4:15 p.m.: Surfin' Safari Poker Walk winners announced, Nisswa chamber.

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Dance with band Decade 7, Nisswa American Legion.

7:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dance with band Beetkeepers, Pickle Factory.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Noon-2 p.m.: Fishing Derby, Nisswa Lake, hosted by Nisswa Fire Department. Cost is $5 per hole with minnows available for purchase.

3:30 p.m.: Bingo, Nisswa American Legion.